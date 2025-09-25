Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define the future of smart mobility as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025

Abu Dhabi, Uae (OTE) -

The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW), will convene global leaders to define the next chapter of smart and autonomous mobility.

The summit will take place at the Vehicle Dynamic Area, Yas Marina Circuit on 10 November 2025 and it will mark the start of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (10-15 November 2025).

The programme will cover critical sector topics including: the convergence of air, land and sea for integrated urban mobility; the real-world deployment and scale-up of smart mobility models across public transport; global standards in AI governance and public trust of autonomous technologies; cross-sector collaboration to advance autonomy through industry integration; the future of flying in cities; AI-driven decision making; and designing industrial applications and deployment at scale for smart ports and cities.

Summit attendees will also discuss the future of scaling innovation, investment and impact, outlining investment and commercialisation pathways for technology, sustainability, and the talent needed to deliver it.

Running from 10-15 November, ADAW will host a series of autonomous events throughout the week. DRIFTx (10-12 November) will showcase smart and autonomous mobility solutions across land, sea, air and robotics in a live, interactive exhibition. RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025, hosted by Khalifa University and held for the first time in the MENA region, will run from 10-15 November, and will bring together top international teams to compete in AI-driven autonomous robotics challenges.

ADAW will conclude on 15 November with the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), a motorsport display demonstrating the cutting edge of autonomous racing technology. Organised by ASPIRE and Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the event will feature a US$2.25 million prize pool attended by elite research teams from 10 countries.

The hosting of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week highlights Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering a competitive, collaborative and innovation-driven ecosystem that enhances efficiency, connectivity and quality of life through the safe, sustainable deployment of autonomous technologies.

About the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC)

Established in 2024, the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) is responsible for setting the strategic direction of Abu Dhabi's smart and autonomous technologies sector. Driving policy, regulation, investment, and innovation through collaboration with government entities, global innovators, and industry stakeholders, SASC is shaping a world-class ecosystem that positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of future technologies and as a leading global hub for intelligent mobility and autonomous systems.

About Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) is the emirate's flagship platform for advancing smart mobility and autonomous systems across land, sea, air, and industry. Organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the inaugural edition brings together global industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and investors to connect, collaborate, and accelerate the future of autonomous technology. Commencing with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, the week's flagship event for high-level dialogue and partnerships, the programme is further strengthened by initiatives such as DRIFTx, RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP 2025) and Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a global hub for innovation, investment, and the safe, sustainable deployment of autonomous technologies.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abu-dhabi-autonomous-summit-to-define-the-future-of-smart-mobility-as-part-of-abu-dhabi-autonomous-week-2025-302566975.html