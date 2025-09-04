Grünenthal PRO is joining SHL Medical’s alliance partnership network to offer final assembly service for Molly® autoinjectors

Aachen (OTE) -

Grünenthal PRO, the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) division of Grünenthal offering a range of services including final assembly of autoinjectors, is entering into a non-exclusive partnership with SHL Medical, a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems. Through this collaboration, Grünenthal PRO will offer final assembly, packaging and labelling of Molly® autoinjector.

Grünenthal PRO will expand its capacity for final assembly of SHL autoinjectors by installing additional assembly lines in its Origgio, Italy facility in 2026. These new pre-validated lines for Molly® 1.0 and 2.25 mL autoinjector platform will enhance speed-to-market for pharma and biotech companies, building on Grünenthal’s 10 year-experience in SHL autoinjector assembly services.

In parallel, SHL customers will benefit from access to Grünenthal PRO’s established expertise and capacity in delivering high quality, reliable contract manufacturing services.

“Speed-to-market is a decisive advantage in today’s biopharma landscape,” says Victor Barbosa, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Grünenthal. “With our deep expertise in autoinjector final assembly and the new high-speed line launching in 2026, Grünenthal is uniquely positioned to deliver agile, large-scale solutions. Our collaboration with SHL enhances this capability, reinforcing our role as a trusted CDMO partner for injectable therapies worldwide.”

Molly® is a single-dose autoinjector built on modular platform technology that helps pharma and biotech companies reduce initial investments and accelerate timelines. Molly® boasts an unparalleled track record in combination product approvals and is designed to meet the evolving requirements of future autoinjectors.

Markus Puusepp, SHL Medical’s Chief Growth Officer, commented on the collaboration: “This new partnership builds on several years of successful project collaboration between SHL Medical and Grünenthal PRO for joint customers. We’re excited to deepen our collaboration by officially welcoming Grünenthal PRO as a strategic partner, further strengthening our trusted relationship.”

The new Molly® autoinjector assembly line to be installed by Grünenthal PRO will be procured from SHL Advantec, a sub-group of SHL Medical and global provider of high-performance, fully integrated precision tooling and advanced automation solutions for the healthcare sector and other industries.

About SHL Medical

As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by its company purpose – Enabling Patients’ Independence – SHL Medical offers patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. It also offers final assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for its drug delivery systems.

Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, SHL Medical’s global team of experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing its comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its solutions offer customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-driven measures into its designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth.

For additional information, visit http://www.shl-medical.com/

About Grünenthal PRO

Grünenthal PRO is the contract manufacturing division of Grünenthal, offering end-to-end services in pharmaceutical assembly, packaging, and labelling. With a strong focus on injectable therapies and advanced automation, Grünenthal PRO supports global pharma and biotech companies in accelerating time-to-market and ensuring high-quality delivery. For more information, visit www.grunenthal-pro.com.

