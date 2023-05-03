Hovione and H&T Presspart extend partnership to advance high efficiency device technology for Dry Powder Inhalation formulation delivery

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the specialist integrated CDMO, leader in spray drying and particle engineering, and H&T Presspart have entered in a strategic partnership to advance the development of Presspart's Sunriser© Capsule-based Dry Powder Inhaler platform. The demand for inhalable drugs that require higher drug loads and the delivery of cohesive materials has increased, making it necessary to develop more efficient solutions. To meet this demand, the two companies will work together to develop the Sunriser© Dry Powder Inhaler. This innovative and best-in-class capsule-based platform is flexible enough to address both the challenges of classic carrier-based and spray-dried engineered formulations.

This partnership is an extension of a successful collaboration that has spanned several years on developing and commercializing innovative dry powder inhalation devices. As part of the joint development agreement, Hovione will exclusively partner with Presspart to exploit the Sunriser© device in the field of engineered formulations for dry powder inhalation. Presspart will remain responsible for the manufacturing of the Sunriser© device. To provide further insights into the benefits of this partnership for the industry, a joint workshop will be held today, May 3rd, at the Respiratory Drug Delivery (RDD) Europe 2023.

"New inhalable therapies are often requiring delivery of higher doses of cohesive and sensitive powders. Our priority is to ensure maximum efficiency in delivering these drugs to the right locations in the lung," says Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Hovione´s CEO. He adds: "We are thrilled to expand our current partnership with Presspart and combine our expertise in the fields of engineered particles and inhalers for the benefit of our customers and patients."

Christian Kraetzig, President of H&T Presspart, commented "Following our successful collaboration with Hovione on the PowdAir Plus DPI device development, we are once again extremely pleased to be working with Hovione in developing this next generation high performance DPI device. As the market leader in respiratory components and devices, this strategic partnership will allow H&T Presspart to expand its portfolio within the growing field of dry powder technology."

Pharmaceutical companies partnering with Hovione to develop their new inhalable drugs using the Sunriser© device can leverage Hovione´s unparalleled expertise in inhalable APIs, formulation, filling, and analytical characterization. Additionally, with H&T Presspart's state-of-the-art device manufacturing and supply, from lab to commercial cGMP scale, companies can benefit from a comprehensive approach to drug development. This partnership enables pharmaceutical companies to access top-notch expertise and cutting-edge technology, ensuring the successful development and commercialization of innovative inhalable drugs.

About Hovione: Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations. As a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) it has a fully integrated offering of services for drug substances, drug product intermediates and drug products. The company has four FDA inspected sites in the USA, Portugal, Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New Jersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for the development and compliant manufacture of innovative drugs, including highly potent compounds, and customized product solutions across the entire drug life cycle. In the inhalation area, Hovione offers a complete range of services, from API, formulation development and devices.

Hovione's culture is based on innovation, quality and dependability. Hovione was the first Chemical/ Pharmaceutical Company to become a Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG and participates actively in industry quality improvement initiatives to lead new global industry standards.

About H&T Presspart: H&T Presspart is a market leading manufacturer of drug delivery devices and components with more than 50 years' experience and enjoys a worldwide reputation for competence, quality and innovation in the pharmaceutical market. With more than 30 engineers and scientists, H&T Presspart supports its customers in bringing to market new drug delivery devices. H&T Presspart has 4 European manufacturing sites in Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the UK and also has sales representation in China, India, the U.S.A. and Uruguay.

