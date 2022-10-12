FX Announces Promotion of Jean Baptiste Plas to Sales Director of France

Viriat, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Jean Baptiste Succeeds Denis Heraud who has Held the Position Since 2011

After a decade of successfully leading FX as the Sales Director-France, Denis Heraud has decided to step down from his position and transition into a different role with FX. Denis has been integral in the sales growth that led to FX becoming #1 in France—a monumental achievement. The entire FX family is grateful for the many contributions Denis has made throughout his time with FX. Denis will remain an important asset in FX by continuing to support Jean Baptiste in his new role.

Jean Baptiste Plas has been tapped to take over and continue the growing FX's market presence in France. Jean Baptiste currently is the Regional Sales Director for Paris, North France, and Eastern France and has been leading in this capacity for the last three years.

"After the last three years as Regional Sales Director for Paris, North France, and Eastern France with FX, it is a real honor to assume the position of Sales Director-France. I will be surrounded by an amazing sales team that is efficient and extremely capable of meeting all challenges with their passion for service and shoulder. Our successes would be impossible without our colleagues at the headquarters in Viriat who always meet our needs and are indispensable to us in our daily lives. I would like to thank Denis Heraud who has trusted me from the first day of our collaborative efforts together and who knew how to mentor and train me. I would like to thank our CEO, Baptiste Martin, who has entrusted me to continue the success that Denis has put in place and grow the FX portfolio even further. I can assure everyone that they have my full commitment to tackle and overcome all the challenges that await us," Jean Baptiste said. He went on to quote Paul Eluard as saying, "There is no chance, there are only appointments."

Congratulations, Jean Baptiste.

FX has a US Headquarters in Dallas, Texas and a Global Headquarters in Viriat, France.

For further information:

