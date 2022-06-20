New products presented by OriginGPS at Embedded World, Nuremberg include a low-profile GPS module, a new-gen dual-frequency GNSS module and a super-mini IoT tracker

Airport City, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - With a diverse portfolio which includes everything you need to build trackers, OriginGPS will showcase high-performance solutions for a myriad of industries - from fish finders and oil and gas monitors to cargo tracking and gun control.

OriginGPS, the global market leader in miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, is back presenting high-performance solutions suited for every type of device designed to monitor and track valuable assets, whether stationary, in motion or both. OriginGPS today offers a broad range of high-efficiency solutions; traditional miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices to dramatically shorten time to market.

Among products exhibited at the show are the 7x7mm ORG4572-MK05 GNSS module with a 10Hz update rate, the new gen dual frequency L1+L5 ORG4600 providing cm level accuracy with RTKLIB and NMEA with raw data in parallel, the world's lowest profile GPS antenna module - the ORG1511-MK05, and a new waterproof super-mini tracker measuring just 4.9x2.7x1.4cm and equipped with magnetic charging.

"When we realized that the component shortage was here to stay a while, we revisited our roadmap and added two GNSS modules - the ORG1510-MK05 and the ORG4572-MKO5. These new models, parallel in performance to two of our high runners, are based on available chipsets and boast a lead time of just 12 weeks, we also offer today a similar lead time for our dual frequency module," stated Amir Benyamini, VP Research and Development of OriginGPS.

OriginGPS will be offering a 10% discount on first time IoT prototype orders made before 31/12/22 from booth visitors.

OriginGPS will be showcasing its miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices at Embedded World, Nuremberg, June 21-23 - Booth 5-165, and at Electronica, Munich November 15-18.

About OriginGPS

OriginGPS develops miniature GNSS and cellular IoT solutions. For over a decade, our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high-performance modules, systems and devices to help monitor and track everything valuable to you and your business. Reducing project costs and dramatically shortening time-to-market, our products are ideal for asset tracking, smart cities, fleet management, precision agriculture, law enforcement, and pet/people tracking apps. origingps.com

Media Contact Lisa Harel

Marketing Manager, OriginGPS

lisa.harel @ origingps.com

Contact:

Contact:

+972 54 5429962