IAPC Awards 2022 Democracy Medal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and The People of Ukraine

The International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) announced today that it is awarding the prestigious 2022 Democracy Medal to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

The citation notes that this award is “in recognition of their crucial fight for democracy against the violent attack on their country by the authoritarian aggression of the Russian government”.

The medal is awarded annually by members of the IAPC, which is the global professional body representing election consultants, strategists, and pollsters. This is the second Democracy Medal being awarded to a President of Ukraine. The first was in 2005 to Viktor Yushchenko.

IAPC President Matt Klink said the timing of the medal’s awarding had been brought forward from late 2022, at the organization’s annual conference, to show the strongest possible support for the valiant defence of Ukraine and of democratic values by President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine.

“President Zelenskyy has rallied world attention to the brutal assault on a sovereign democratic nation with a popularly elected government by a dictatorship that is determined to strike at democracy itself,” Klink said. “Through appearances at the United Nations, the European Union, the U.S. Congress, the British, Canadian, Australian and other Parliaments, Zelenskyy has urged democratic countries to support Ukraine’s democratically elected government’s effort to defend itself.”

“The world has had a savage reminder of why democracy is something we must protect and cherish. Without it, nations revert to the rule of the gun rather than the will of the people,” Klink added.

IAPC Democracy Award Committee Chairperson, Feyi Akindoyeni said, “This is the second year in a row that the Medal has been awarded to those standing up to the Putin autocracy. Last year we recognised the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny."

“We hope through our award to draw attention to the heroism of Mr Zelenskyy and the millions of Ukrainian citizens who have mounted an extraordinary defence of their country and the principles of freedom and democracy,” Akindoyeni went on to say.

Klink concluded by saying, “We join with all civilised nations in condemning the brute violence and illegality of the Russian state in prosecuting this unlawful and unprovoked invasion, noting this war is opposed by many Russian citizens. We condemn the alleged war crimes and urge their prosecution. We encourage further support by the global community of Ukraine’s stand against tyranny. We express our hope for a peaceful resolution that restores the sovereignty of Ukraine and respects its people’s right to live in a free and democratic country with a government of their own choosing.”

Since 1982, IAPC has been a pioneer in awarding an organization or an individual who in the judgment of its membership has worked courageously to foster, promote and sustain the democratic process anywhere in the world through our Democracy Medal, the first international award of its kind.

This is the 40th time since 1982 that the Medal has been awarded. Recipients have included individual politicians and leaders, political organizations, and political movements that have contributed to free elections through their leadership and commitment to democratic ideals.

Past winners include Hong Kong Umbrella Movement founder Joshua Wong, the Women of Belarus, Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, Polish Solidarity leader Lech Walesa, US Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Philippines President Corazon Aquino, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Established in 1968, The International Association of Political Consultants is committed to fostering democracy and the democratic process throughout the world. Members span a variety of political backgrounds and activities fostering the growing and diverse profession of political consulting as well as the practical aspects of democratic elections.

