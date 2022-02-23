Aquarius Spectrum Announces AQSense-Edge: A New Cat-M

NB-IoT Acoustic Leak Detection Sensor Combined with New AI & UI Improvements

Aquarius Spectrum, a leading provider of acoustic water leak detection solutions in municipal water distribution networks, has announced the launch of its new AQSense-Edge series of Cat-M/NB-IoT correlating sensors. AQSense-Edge represents the next generation in the company’s AQSense Fixed Sensors, a product range designed for continuous pipe monitoring.

For over 12 years, Aquarius Spectrum has spearheaded development of innovative systems for the water industry, enabling water utilities to proactively monitor their water distribution network and pinpoint background leaks at an early stage before they surface. Consequently, Aquarius’ worldwide customers report significant reductions in NRW (Non-Revenue Water) and savings in their operational and maintenance costs.

The new AQSense-Edge sensor is being heralded by the company as a true a game changer in the water leak detection market, thanks to its compact dimensions, ultra-long 10-year battery life, and superior accuracy powered by an improved correlating algorithm. The AQSense-Edge series supports all water supply pipe materials and diameters, distribution and transmission, and boasts the additional advantage of offering extensive coverage with fewer sensors – typically up to 3 sensors per 1 km of piping.

Aquarius Spectrum’s new Cat-M/NB-IoT series includes 3 types of products suitable for different types of installations: AQSense-Edge (AG) - an accelerometer designed for aboveground installation on fire hydrants and other access points on metal and AC pipes up to 24”; AQSense-Edge (BG) - an accelerometer designed for belowground installation on fire hydrants or on valves inside a pit on metal or AC pipes up to 24”; and AQSense-Edge (Hyd) - a hydrophone sensor designed for PVC, PE and transmission (trunk main) lines, and installation on air release valves.

Aquarius Spectrum’s innovative acoustic leak detection technology, protected by 21 patents, is distinguished by its combination of automatic correlation between each pair of sensors, and its sophisticated analysis engine that verifies the existence of the leak and pinpoints its exact location. Thanks to its latest AI and UI improvements, the system is now able to locate and present multiple leaks occurring between each pair of sensors and can provide operators with an estimation of their size and intensity.

One of the largest water utilities in the US has already purchased and successfully implemented 150 AQSense-Edge units in a major city. 11 leaks were located and remedied in the first month of operation. In another US-based project, where the customer recently upgraded to the new AQSense-Edge sensors, more than 20 leaks were found and fixed, of which several leaks were simultaneously detected on the same section of pipe by only two sensors.

According to Naama Zeldis, CEO of Aquarius Spectrum: “Aquarius is extremely proud to be at the forefront of technological innovation in the water industry for over 12 years, and today we are excited to be cooperating with leading water utilities in all five continents, driving forward our vision of digital water transformation. We bring superior solutions that address all types of water infrastructure. With a deployment of more than 10,000 acoustic sensors, we can declare with confidence that our solutions provide the most efficient and accurate results. We are delighted with the continued trust placed in us by our existing and new customers, both in the company and its cutting-edge line of acoustic water leak detection products, and we will continue to develop innovative solutions that provides customers with excellent ROI and customer experience."

Aquarius Spectrum is a leading provider of advanced leak detection and pipe condition assessment solutions based on fixed and mobile acoustic sensors combined with AI and big data analytics algorithms. Using our multi-patented technology, water utilities around the world significantly reduce their Non-Revenue Water, and lower maintenance and operational (M&O) costs through continuous proactive monitoring of their water distribution network, early detection and pinpointing of background leaks, and accurate analysis of their infrastructure.

