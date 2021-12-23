Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-DD: Palfinger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: PALFINGER Privatstiftung, FN 164728y (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Hubert Palfinger, Hannes Palfinger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Palfinger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IFAV83BX8O1O91

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000758305
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 23.12.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Outside of a trade exchange
currency: Euro

price volume
37.03 163,500

total volume: 163,500
total price: 6,054,405
average price: 37.03

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Acquisition of shares (taking over of shares previously assigned as a security into the unrestricted legal and beneficial ownership of the person subject to the reporting obligation)

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0002

Frauen zwischen Care Work...

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: