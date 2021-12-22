EANS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group and Hungary reach an agreement on the outlines of a cooperation and the further procedure regarding the Hungarian insurance companies AEGON and UNION
22.12.2021
Vienna - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) and the Hungarian government have reached an agreement on the principles of a cooperation and the further course of action, which provides for a participation of 45% by the Hungarian state in the Hungarian AEGON companies and UNION Vienna Insurance Group Biztosító Zrt.
The structure of the cooperation, which entails the controlling stake of and the operational management by VIG, is subject to further negotiations. The Hungarian government has nominated Corvinus Nemzetközi Befektetési Zrt., a 100% state-owned Hungarian holding company, as negotiating partner. VIG welcomes the future cooperation with Hungary. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding is scheduled for Thursday, 23 December 2021.
As a next step, VIG and Hungary will negotiate the participation and governance structure, will obtain the necessary board resolutions, and will apply for the approvals that are necessary for the implementation of the transaction.
The following securities of VIG are admitted for trading on a regulated market:
ISSUE TITEL ISIN TRADING SEGMENT Share AT0000908504 Vienna and Prague Stock Exchange, Official Market Senior sustainability bond 2021 AT0000A2QL75 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market VIG subordinated bond 2015 AT0000A1D5E1 Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market VIG subordinated bond 2013 AT0000A12GN0 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market
