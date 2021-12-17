EANS-DD: Palfinger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: PALFINGER Privatstiftung, FN 164728y (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Hubert Palfinger, Hannes Palfinger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Palfinger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IFAV83BX8O1O91
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000758305
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 16.12.2021; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
34,85 13
34,75 32
34,85 33
34,65 65
34,75 77
34,85 109
34,85 365
34,70 500
34,75 500
total volume: 1.694
total price: 58.887
average price: 34,76
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com