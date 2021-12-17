EANS-DD: Palfinger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: PALFINGER Privatstiftung, FN 164728y (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Hubert Palfinger, Hannes Palfinger

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Palfinger AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IFAV83BX8O1O91

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000758305

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 16.12.2021; UTC+01:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

34,85 13

34,75 32

34,85 33

34,65 65

34,75 77

34,85 109

34,85 365

34,70 500

34,75 500

total volume: 1.694

total price: 58.887

average price: 34,76

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Palfinger AG

Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8

A-5020 Salzburg

phone: 0662/2281-81101

FAX: 0662/2281-81070

mail: ir @ palfinger.com

WWW: www.palfinger.ag

ISIN: AT0000758305

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG

T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither @ palfinger.com