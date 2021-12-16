EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply complete electro- and hydro-mechanical equipment for the Nenggiri hydropower station, Malaysia

Graz - December 16, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ - as part of a consortium - has signed a contract with TNBPG Hydro Nenggiri Sdn. Bhd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd.) to supply the complete electro- and hydro-mechanical equipment for the new Nenggiri Hydroelectric Project in Kelantan, the northeastern state of the Malay Peninsula. Commissioning is scheduled for the middle of 2026. The contract value for ANDRITZ is more than 100 million euros.

The scope of supply of the consortium includes two Francis turbine generating units including complete mechanical and electrical balance of plant and hydro-mechanical equipment as well as the high voltage switchyard.

Once completed, the Nenggiri Hydroelectric Project will provide 300 MW of peak load coverage to significantly stabilize the national power grid. Flood mitigation benefits for the downstream areas are another important target of the hydropower station.

The Nenggiri Hydroelectric Project is one of several government-approved projects to meet the growing energy demand of Malaysia and to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 40 percent by 2035.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

