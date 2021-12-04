EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for nine hydropower stations in Mexico

Graz - GRAZ/VIENNA, DECEMBER 4, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has been selected by Comisión Federal de Electricidad, the national utility of Mexico, to modernize and upgrade nine hydropower stations. ANDRITZ will execute the order together with three local companies - GENERMEX, Hydroproject and SEISA.

The order value for ANDRITZ has a mid triple-digit million euro amount, the order will be booked during the next few months.

The scope of supply includes design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of 29 generators, 17 turbines, 21 transformers, turbine governors, SCADA supervisory control and data acquisition system, control, excitation and protection systems, as well as the electrical power and associated auxiliary systems.

The contract is scheduled to begin in December 2021, and commissioning is to be completed in February 2027. By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ will further consolidate its leading position in the hydropower market in Mexico and the region.

