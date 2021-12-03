EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Mag. Andreas Hämmerle (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PD3SI453KAW989
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 01.12.2021; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
15.26 9 shares
15.12 600 shares
15.24 600 shares
15.18 200 shares
15.14 200 shares
15.18 200 shares
15.26 75 shares
15.20 50 shares
15.12 454 shares
15.20 12 shares
15.18 200 shares
total volume: 2.600 shares
total price: EUR 39,440.72
average price: EUR 15.17
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
