EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Mag. Andreas Hämmerle (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PD3SI453KAW989

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 01.12.2021; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro

price volume
15.26 9 shares
15.12 600 shares
15.24 600 shares
15.18 200 shares
15.14 200 shares
15.18 200 shares
15.26 75 shares
15.20 50 shares
15.12 454 shares
15.20 12 shares
15.18 200 shares

total volume: 2.600 shares
total price: EUR 39,440.72
average price: EUR 15.17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapsch.net/ktc
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

    Adresse

    Am Europlatz 2
    1120 Wien
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Investor contact:
    Hans Lang
    Investor Relations Officer
    Kapsch TrafficCom AG
    Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
    T +43 50 811 1122
    IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

