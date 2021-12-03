EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Mag. Andreas Hämmerle (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

issuer information:

name: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PD3SI453KAW989

information about deal:

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: disposition

date: 01.12.2021; UTC+01:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

15.26 9 shares

15.12 600 shares

15.24 600 shares

15.18 200 shares

15.14 200 shares

15.18 200 shares

15.26 75 shares

15.20 50 shares

15.12 454 shares

15.20 12 shares

15.18 200 shares

total volume: 2.600 shares

total price: EUR 39,440.72

average price: EUR 15.17

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

A-1120 Wien

phone: +43 50811 1122

FAX: +43 50811 99 1122

mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net

WWW: www.kapsch.net/ktc

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor contact:

Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1122

IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net