EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / Lenzing Managing Board proposes dividend of EUR 4.35

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

30.11.2021

Lenzing - The Managing Board of Lenzing AG, a leading manufacturer of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood, has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 4.35 for the 2021 financial year. This dividend proposal reflects the suspended dividends from 2019 and 2020.

The total dividend payout to shareholders will amount to about EUR 115,492,500, subject to the acceptance of the proposal by the Supervisory Board at its meeting scheduled for March 09, 2022 for the purpose of approving the consolidated financial statements as well as the approval granted by Lenzing AG shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2022.

The Annual Report of the Lenzing AG for the 2021 financial year will be published on March 10, 2022.

