Actor and Comedian Kevin Hart Is Osmo’s Chief Kindness Officer for the Holidays

Palo Alto, CA (ots) - --News Direct--

Award-winning STEAM brand http://www.playosmo.com Osmo announces that actor and comedian Kevin Hart is Osmo’s Chief Kindness Officer for the holidays. As Chief Kindness Officer, Hart brings joy to children and parents across the country, bringing them smiles, holiday cheer, in addition to a very big surprise.

Hart, using all his “heart,” recently delivered holiday cheer to three household heroes via an unexpected video call, telling them they won a complete collection of STEAM starter kits and games by Osmo, in addition to a tablet. The three lucky parents, who entered into Osmo’s holiday giveaway in November but had not received any notification of final result, were incredibly surprised and overwhelmed by the actor’s call telling them “you won!”

As a father of four including two toddlers, Hart loves to see his children engaged in STEAM technology, which helps them learn core subjects, while they play.

About Osmo

Osmo is an award-winning STEAM brand whose products are used in over 50,000 classrooms and 2.5 million homes. It is building a universe of hands-on play experiences that nourish the minds of children by unleashing the power of imagination. The company brings physical tools into the digital world through augmented reality and its proprietary reflective artificial intelligence. Osmo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is part of BYJU’S, a global leader in online learning. Learn more at PlayOsmo.com . For information about its educational division, Osmo for Schools, visit schools.playosmo.com .

Contact Details

Carolyn Kamii

Carolyn Kamii PR

+1 310-251-0550

carolynkpr @ gmail.com

Company Website

http://www.playosmo.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/actor-and-comedian-kevin-hart-is-osmos-chief-kindness-officer-for-the-holidays-543549072

2021 News Direct Corp.