EANS-News: Strabag SE after 9M/2021 confirms expectations to exceed previous year’s output

Output volume after nine months of 2021 up by 4 %

Order backlog +14 % to new record high of € 21.6 billion

Prices for raw and construction materials stable at high level

2021 outlook confirmed

Vienna - STRABAG SE, the publicly listed European-based technology group for construction services, today announced its figures for the first nine months of 2021. "Thanks to another record order backlog, we believe we are well on track to exceed the previous year's output volume for the full year. The positive trend in output volume to date has been confirmed, as has our assumption that prices will stabilise at a high level in autumn," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

Output volume

STRABAG SE generated a 4 % higher output volume of EUR 11,518.90 million in the first nine months of 2021, continuing the previous trend of moderate output growth from an already high level. This is mainly due to the upturn in the home market of Austria following a temporary suspension of construction work in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in the same period of the previous year. The execution of large infrastructure projects in the UK is also having a positive impact on this figure.

Order backlog

At EUR 21,553.88 million, the order backlog as at 30 September 2021 was up 14 % compared with 30 September 2020 - another record high following the announcement in the first half of the year that the order backlog had exceeded the EUR 21 billion threshold. In Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, the group's five largest markets by output volume, the order books increased thanks to several new projects in a wide range of sectors.

Employees

The number of employees decreased very slightly by 1 % to 73,578. This was almost exclusively due to the near completion of tunnelling work at the Alto Maipo hydropower megaproject in Chile. Meanwhile, only minor changes were reported in the home markets of Germany and Austria, albeit in different directions. The other markets also exhibited mixed developments.

Outlook

The Management Board continues to expect an output volume above the previous year's level in the 2021 financial year, i.e. above EUR 15.4 billion. With prices for construction and raw materials stabilising at a high level in the third quarter of 2021, as expected, the EBIT margin should be close to the target of 4 % set for 2022.

