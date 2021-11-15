EANS-Voting Rights: FACC AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

1. Issuer: FACC AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Amundi S.A. City: Paris Country: France

4. Name of shareholder(s): Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.; Amundi Austria GmbH; Amundi Deutschland GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.11.2021

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ |6. Total |% of voting rights | | | |positions % of |through financial/other|Total of both in % |Total number of | |voting rights |instruments (7.B.1 + |(7.A + 7.B) |voting rights of| |attached to |7.B.2) | |issuer | |shares_(7.A)_____|_______________________|___________________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the| | | | | |date on which |3,98 %|0,00 % |3,98 % |45 790 000 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed / | | | | | |reached_________|______|__________________|___________________|_______________| |Position of | | | |previous |4,15 % |4,15 % | |notification (if | | | |applicable)_______|________________________|__________________________________|

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

__________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares_______________________________________| |ISIN Code |Number of voting |% of voting rights | |________________|rights___________|_______________________________________| |Direct (Sec 130|Indirect (Sec 133|Direct (Sec 130 BörseG|Indirect (Sec 133| |BörseG_2018)___|BörseG_2018)_____|2018)_________________|BörseG_2018)_____| |AT00000FACC2____|1_823_119________|3,98_%_________________________________| |SUBTOTAL_A______|1_823_119________|3,98_%_________________________________|

________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG_2018_____________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | |Type of | | |rights that may |% of voting| |instrument|Expiration Date|Exercise Period|be acquired if |rights | | | | |the instrument is| | |__________|_______________|_______________|exercised________|___________| |SUBTOTAL_B.1____________________________________________________________|

________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 | |BörseG_2018_____________________________________________________________| |Type of |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting| |instrument|Date______|Period__|Settlement_____|voting_rights|rights_____| |SUBTOTAL_B.2____________________________________________________________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/ other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

_________________________________________________________________________ | | |Directly |Shares held |Financial/other | | |No.|Name|controlled by |directly (%)|instruments held|Total of both (%)| |___|____|No._____________|____________|directly_(%)____|_________________| |1________________________|Amundi_S.A.____________________________________| |2 |Amundi Asset |1|2,86 % |2,86 % | |____|Management_S.A.S.__|_|____________|_________________________________| |3___|Amundi_Austria_GmbH|2|0,93_%______|0,93_%___________________________| |4 |Amundi Deutschland |2|0,19 % |0,19 % | |____|GmbH_______________|_|____________|_________________________________|

9. In case of proxy votingDate of general meeting: -Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:Ad 8.) An organization chart of Amundi Group is available on request as it cannot be attached to this notification.

Vienna am 11.11.2021

