EANS-Adhoc: FACC AG / FACC adjusts EBIT guidance due to extraordinary legal charges. The now expected EBIT is in the range of EUR -25 to -30 million.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Earnings Forecast

09.11.2021

Ried im Innkreis - In the disputes with a supplier dating back to 2011, decisions have now been made against FACC that, contrary to the expert opinion of FACC's lawyers, could not have been expected in this form.

For this reason, the current EBIT guidance for the fiscal year 2021 cannot be met and is revised to an EBIT range of EUR -25 to -30 million.

