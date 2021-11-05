EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply plants for pickling, acid regeneration, silicon removal and acid purification to voestalpine

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

Graz - November 5, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from voestalpine Stahl GmbH to supply the chemical process equipment for continuous pickling, acid regeneration, silicon removal and acid purification plants as part of the "BETA 3" project to build an integrated pickling plant in cold-rolling mill #3. The scope of supply also includes the design, engineering, erection and start-up work as well as optimization support. Start-up of the plants is scheduled for the end of 2023.

The ANDRITZ equipment will enable the customer to perform pickling and cold rolling in a combined plant in future in cold-rolling mill #3. In addition, the world's most modern acid regeneration plant will be built, complying with the highest environmental standards, and also enabling flexible production of high-purity iron oxide. An underground route for the transfer of media between the individual plants completes the package.

The main features of the various plants are as follows:

* The continuous pickling plant is designed to process advanced steel grades as well as special materials for the electric mobility of the future. This pickling plant has a capacity of around two million tons per year and operates with hydrochloric acid that is recycled in a regeneration plant.

* The world's most modern acid regeneration plant meets the strictest requirements for exhaust gas treatment and wastewater. By achieving recovery rates of almost 100% and reusing various media, the plant makes a substantial contribution towards environmental protection and sustainability.

* Highly pure iron oxide - an important raw material in the electric mobility sector for example - occurs as a by-product of the acid regeneration process. A separate acid purification plant will also be installed.

* Several systems for removing silicon from the acid loops contribute towards ensuring smooth operation and highest availability as well as top-quality pickled steel strip.

This order once again confirms the successful collaboration between ANDRITZ and voestalpine over many decades. ANDRITZ has already supplied several galvanizing plants for steel strip used in automobile production and several acid regeneration plants to voestalpine as well as being a dependable partner to voestalpine for rebuild and modernization projects.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient, and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ METALS

ANDRITZ Metals is - via the Schuler Group - one of the world's leading suppliers of technologies, plants and digital solutions in sheet metal forming. The product portfolio also includes automation and software solutions, process know-how, and service.In the metals processing segment, the business area offers innovative and market-leading solutions for the production and processing of flat products, for welding systems, as well as furnaces and services for the metals processing industry.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com