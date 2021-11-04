CMTA AG uses deltaconX to fulfil its own MiFIR Art. 26 reporting obligations

CMTA AG will also provide MiFIR transaction reporting services to its clients

Graz (OTS) - CMTA is an Austrian based financial service company offering to its clients services in the European Primary and Secondary debt markets. From October 1st, 2021 CMTA AG has a reporting obligation as a result of an adjustment to the business model..

In addition, CMTA AG will provide reporting services for their SME clients being Banks, Insurance Companies, Pension Funds and Investment Companies not possessing an own reporting department, respectively willing to outsource this task to CMTA AG.

Martin Strohmaier, Chief Compliance Officer at CMTA AG, says: “We were looking for an easy-to-use solution, which allows us to fulfil our own reporting obligation but offers us as well a possibility to serve our clients with a reporting service. We intend to launch this additional service beginning of 2022. With deltaconX we have found a very comprehensive solution but also a very flexible, knowledgeable and result oriented partner with whom we would like to extend our partnership over the coming months and years. The onboarding at deltaconX has been very streamlined and took us not even two weeks from starting the contractual discussions to go-live on production.”

Thomas Buk, Chief Executive Officer at deltaconX AG, adds: “We are delighted that CMTA has chosen deltaconX to support them with their own reporting requirements and to offer an added value service to their clients. This partnership will help us supporting market participants of all sizes fulfilling their reporting obligations in an efficient way and to continue growing our community. We are looking forward to a long, vital and fruitful cooperation between CMTA AG and deltaconX AG.”

About CMTA

CMTA AG is an investment firm licensed by the Austrian Financial Market Authority. The clients of CMTA AG are banks, insurance companies, pension funds and other institutional investors. CMTA AG supports its clients in their search for trading opportunities on the European primary and secondary dept markets. In doing so, CMTA aims for precision, speed and comprehensive support in order to always ensure the best service for its clients.

About deltaconX

deltaconX is a full-service provider offering a unique software & support package catering for Global financial-, energy- and commodity trading, as well as non-financial organizations enabling them to meet their various regulatory reporting obligations such as EMIR EU & UK, MiFIR/MiFID II EU & UK, SFTR EU & UK, FinfraG/FMIA, MAS, USDF (CFTC & SEC) and REMIT within a unified platform. Advanced exception-, data- and reconciliation management functionalities as well as flexible integration methods reduce efforts and the total costs of ownership to a minimum.

For more information visit us at www.deltaconX.com

