EANS-News: CFO Simone Faath is stepping down from the board of AT&S AG. CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer takes over the financial tasks on an interim basis

Leoben - CFO Simone Faath is stepping down as CFO of AT&S AG, one of the leading global manufacturers of printed circuit boards and IC Substrates with headquarters in Leoben, with immediate effect for personal reasons. Ms. Faath resigns from the Board of Management effective with the end of the day of October 25, 2021, and is of course available for the proper and smooth handover of the agendas. The AT&S AG supervisory board takes note of this personal decision and has agreed to the mutually agreed termination of the contract.

"I would like to thank Ms. Faath for her dedicated work at AT&S AG in the past year and wish Ms. Faath all the best for her professional and personal future," says AT&S Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Hannes Androsch. The board members also thank Ms. Faath for her cooperation. The CFO's agendas will be taken over on an interim basis with immediate effect by CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer, who already held this position in 2012/2013 and 2020/21. The Supervisory Board will immediately deal with the search for a successor for the position of CFO.

