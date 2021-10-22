EANS-Voting Rights: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

__________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|___Name/Surname____|________City_________|___Country____| |Kari_____________|Kapsch_____________|_____________________|______________| |_________________|ALUK-Privatstiftung|Wien_________________|Österreich____|

4. Name of shareholder(s): KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.10.2021

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 0,00 % | 0,00 % | 0,00 % | 13 000 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 63,29 % | 0,00 % | 63,29 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT000KAPSCH9_|______________0|______________0|_________0,00_%|__________0,00_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________0_______________|_____________0,00_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)| instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|______________|___________|____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| |____1_____|Kari_Kapsch___|___________|______0,00_%|_______0,00_%|_______0,00_%| | 2 |ALUK- | 1 | 0,00 %| 0,00 %| 0,00 %| |__________|Privatstiftung|___________|____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439 x ("KGB"), hält derzeit 8.227.831 Aktien an der Kapsch TrafficCom AG ("KTC"). Alleingesellschafterin der KGB ist die DATAX HandelsgmbH, FN 171906 d ("DATAX"). An der DATAX waren bis zum heutigen Tag zu je einem Drittel die Traditio-Privatstiftung, FN 173080 f ("Traditio"), die ALUK-Privatstiftung, FN 173039 w ("ALUK"), und die CHILDREN OF ELISABETH-Privatstiftung, FN 173081 g ("COE"), beteiligt.

Traditio wird von Mag Georg Kapsch im Sinne des ÜbG kontrolliert, ALUK von Dr Kari Kapsch und COE von Mag Elisabeth Kapsch. Sohin bildeten bis zum heutigen Tag KGB, DATAX, ALUK/Dr Kari Kapsch, Traditio/Mag Georg Kapsch und COE/Mag Elisabeth Kapsch eine "Gruppe gemeinsam vorgehender Rechtsträger" im Sinn des § 22a ÜbG. Daher waren die von der KGB gehaltenen 8.227.831 Aktien der KTC Mag Georg Kapsch, Dr Kari Kapsch und Mag Elisabeth Kapsch im Sinne des § 133 BörseG 2018 zuzurechnen.

Mit dem heutigen Tag hat ALUK ihren Geschäftsanteil an der DATAX je zur Hälfte an Traditio und COE übertragen. Damit sind ALUK/Dr Kari Kapsch auch aus der "Gruppe gemeinsam vorgehender Rechtsträger" betreffend die KTC ausgeschieden. Folglich sind ALUK/Dr Kari Kapsch die von der KGB gehaltenen 8.227.831 Aktien der KTC seit heute nicht mehr zuzurechnen.

Vienna, 21.10.2021

