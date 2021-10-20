EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / COO André Laux to leave the Executive Board
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Personnel
Vienna - The Supervisory Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG has mutually agreed with André Laux, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, on an early termination of his mandate as a member of the Executive Board, which runs until 2024. Georg Kapsch (CEO) takes over the sales agendas from Mr. Laux and will thus be responsible for all sales regions. Andreas Hämmerle (CFO) is additionally responsible for supply chain management including manufacturing.
With immediate effect, the Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom consists of Georg Kapsch (CEO), Andreas Hämmerle (CFO), and Alfredo Escribá (CTO).
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapsch.net/ktc
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Investor contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Press contact:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net
Ingrid Riegler
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
+43 50 811 1724
ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net