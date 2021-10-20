EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / COO André Laux to leave the Executive Board

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel

Vienna - The Supervisory Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG has mutually agreed with André Laux, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, on an early termination of his mandate as a member of the Executive Board, which runs until 2024. Georg Kapsch (CEO) takes over the sales agendas from Mr. Laux and will thus be responsible for all sales regions. Andreas Hämmerle (CFO) is additionally responsible for supply chain management including manufacturing.

With immediate effect, the Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom consists of Georg Kapsch (CEO), Andreas Hämmerle (CFO), and Alfredo Escribá (CTO).

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

A-1120 Wien

phone: +43 50811 1122

FAX: +43 50811 99 1122

mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net

WWW: www.kapsch.net/ktc

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor contact:

Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1122

IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

Press contact:

Carolin Treichl

Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1710

carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Ingrid Riegler

Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

+43 50 811 1724

ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net