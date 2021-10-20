Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / COO André Laux to leave the Executive Board

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel

Vienna - The Supervisory Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG has mutually agreed with André Laux, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, on an early termination of his mandate as a member of the Executive Board, which runs until 2024. Georg Kapsch (CEO) takes over the sales agendas from Mr. Laux and will thus be responsible for all sales regions. Andreas Hämmerle (CFO) is additionally responsible for supply chain management including manufacturing.

With immediate effect, the Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom consists of Georg Kapsch (CEO), Andreas Hämmerle (CFO), and Alfredo Escribá (CTO).

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapsch.net/ktc
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

Press contact:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Ingrid Riegler
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
+43 50 811 1724
ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | CNE0002

EANS-News: Kapsch Traffic...

  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Am Europlatz 2
    1120 Wien
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Investor contact:
    Hans Lang
    Investor Relations Officer
    Kapsch TrafficCom AG
    Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
    T +43 50 811 1122
    IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

    Press contact:
    Carolin Treichl
    Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
    Kapsch TrafficCom AG
    Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
    T +43 50 811 1710
    carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

    Ingrid Riegler
    Head of Corporate Communications
    Kapsch TrafficCom AG
    Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
    +43 50 811 1724
    ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc, Personnel


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: