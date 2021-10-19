Alle
EANS-News: Telekom Austria AG - Results for the 3rd Quarter 2021

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Quarterly Report

Vienna -
Dear Sir or Madam,

Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results for the third quarter, ending September 30, 2021.

The documents with Q3 results are available here:

https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english [https://newsroom.a1.group/
News.aspx?l=english]

Further information can be found here:
https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations [https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations]

Kind regards,
A1 Telekom Austria Group Investor Relations

Disclaimer for forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "expect" and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This report does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.

