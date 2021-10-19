EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

_____________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____| |_________________|B_&_C_Privatstiftung__|Vienna_______________|Austria_______| | |Raiffeisenbankengruppe|Linz |Austria | |_________________|OÖ_Verbund_eGen_______|_____________________|______________| |Franz____________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________| |Christine________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________| |Jürgen___________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): B & C KB Holding GmbH, B & C Kratos Holding GmbH, Invest Holding GmbH, Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.10.2021

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 73.40 % | 0.00 % | 73.40 % | 35 264 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 73.40 % | | 73.40 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT00000AMAG3_|_______________|_____25_883_540|_______________|____73.40_%_____| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________25_883_540___________|____________73.40_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

___________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|_______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|B_&_C_Privatstiftung___|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B & C Holding | 1 | | | | |______|Österreich_GmbH________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 3 |B & C Industrieholding | 2 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__4___|B_&_C_Holding_GmbH_____|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| | |B & C | | | | | | 5 |Beteiligungsmanagement | 4 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__6___|Austrowaren_HandelsgmbH|____5_____|__________|___________|__________| | 7 |B & C Kratos Holding | 6 | 2.71 %| | 2.71 %| |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__8___|B_&_C_KB_Holding_GmbH__|____2_____|___50.00_%|___________|___50.00_%| | 9 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe | | | | | |______|OÖ_Verbund_eGen________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 10 |Oberösterreich | 9 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft_____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |BHG | | | | | | 11 |Beteiligungsmanagement | 10 | | | | |______|und_Holding_GmbH_______|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__12__|Invest_Holding_GmbH____|____11____|___16.50_%|___________|___16.50_%| |__13__|Franz_Rauch____________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__14__|Christine_Rauch________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__15__|Jürgen_Rauch___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Esola | | | | | | 16 |Beteiligungsverwaltungs| 13,14,15 | 4.19 %| | 4.19 %| |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |______|_______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments (convenience translation into English from German original):

Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft holds 5,818,560 voting rights in AMAG Austria Metall AG (16.50% of the share capital and voting rights) through its wholly owned subsidiary Invest Holding GmbH. With effect from October 18, 2021, Invest Holding GmbH has been merged into another wholly-owned subsidiary of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft, BHG Beteiligungsmanagement und Holding GmbH. As a consequence of this, the chain of controlled companies has changed in relation to the 5,818,560 voting rights in AMAG Austria Metall AG indirectly held by Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft (16.50 % of the share capital and voting rights). A total of 18,588,631 voting rights in AMAG Austria Metall AG (corresponding to around 52.71 % of the share capital and of the voting rights) continue to be attributable to B & C Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B & C KB Holding GmbH und B & C Kratos Holding GmbH.

Furthermore, on the basis of agreements between B & C Industrieholding GmbH and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH respectively, a further 7,294,909 voting rights in the issuer (corresponding to approximately 20.69 % of the share capital and of the voting rights) are attributable to B & C Privatstiftung.

A total of 25,883,540 voting rights in AMAG Austria Metall AG (corresponding to around 73.40 % of the share capital and of the voting rights) continue to be attributable to B & C Privatstiftung.

The total number of shares and voting rights in AMAG is 35,264,000.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausener Straße 61

A-5282 Ranshofen

phone: +43 7722 801 0

FAX: +43 7722 809 498

mail: investorrelations @ amag.at

WWW: www.amag-al4u.com

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

indexes: VÖNIX, ATX GP, ATX BI, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12432/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Christoph M. Gabriel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821

Email: investorrelations @ amag.at

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Website: www.amag-al4u.com