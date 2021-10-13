Alle
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword
13.10.2021

Vienna - Today, the Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") has decided to call and redeem all EUR 750,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes (ISIN XS1294342792, WKN A1Z6ZQ) issued by OMV in 2015 with a first call date 2021 (the "NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015").

In accordance with § 5 (3) of the terms and conditions of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015, OMV will redeem the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 at their principal amount (plus interest accrued) on November 30, 2021. Formal notice of termination of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 will be published separately in accordance with the terms and conditions. The redemption payment will be effected through the paying agent.

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com

