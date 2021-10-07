EANS-Voting Rights: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: NEW PRIMONIAL HOLDING SAS

City: Paris

Country: France

4. Name of shareholder(s): LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER SA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.10.2021

______________________________________________________________________________ |6. Total positions | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | % of voting | | | | | | rights | | | | | % of voting | through | | | | |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both|Total number of | | | to |instruments |in % (7.A + |voting rights of| | | shares (7.A) |(7.B.1 + |7.B) | issuer | | | |7.B.2) | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the | | | | | |date on w hich | | | | | |threshold w as |3,96 % | 0,00 % |3,96 % |16 000 000 | |crossed / | | | | | |reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification |4,02 % | |4,02 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | | |_______________________________|________________________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |AT0000946652 | | 633 727| | 3,96 %| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | SUBTOTAL A | 633 727 | 3,96 % | |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | | | | be | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting | | instrument | | | instrument is | rights | | | | | exercised | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| | | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |_____________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Physical / | | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| | | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | | other | | | No. | Name |controlled by| Shares held | instruments |Total of both| | | | No. |directly (%) |held directly| (%) | | | | | | (%) | | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |NEW | | | | | | 1 |PRIMONIAL | | 0,00 %| | 0,00 %| | |HOLDING SAS| | | | | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |LA | | | | | | |FINANCIERE | | | | | | 2 |DE | 1 | 3,96 %| | 3,96 %| | |L'ECHIQUIER| | | | | | |SA | | | | | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

