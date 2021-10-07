EANS-DD: voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Franz Rotter (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: voestalpine AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000937503
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 06.10.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
30.72 810
30.70 444
30.68 164
30.68 150
30.68 132
30.70 95
30.72 78
30.72 75
30.70 52
total volume: 2,000
total price: 61,410.34
average price: 30.70517
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
