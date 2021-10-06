EANS-News: Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels

The acquisition of Struxura is in line with the targets of Wienerberger's growth strategy and enhances value creation within the Group

With the Struxura portfolio added to its own product range, and thanks to digital BIM solutions, Wienerberger is taking the next step toward becoming a full-range supplier of system solutions

Wienerberger thus consolidates its leading position in the core segments of new build and renovation

Wienerberger today announces its acquisition of Struxura in Belgium. With the take-over of Struxura BV, a producer of prefabricated wall panels, Wienerberger continues to consistently and successfully pursue its sustainable development into a full-range system provider while, at the same time, offering its customers enhanced convenience in line with the Group's ambitious ESG targets. Struxura employs a total workforce of 25 employees at two locations and generates revenues of approx. EUR 8 million.

Struxura is a manufacturer of ceramic loadbearing wall panels and concrete elements. The company operates two production sites in West Flanders. Through this acquisition, Wienerberger is broadening and optimizing its product portfolio, given that Struxura has a successful track record in prefabrication based on a scalable product range with fully integrated BIM (Building Information Modeling). With digital solutions of this type, which facilitate not only networking during the design phase, but also the construction and management of buildings, Wienerberger is supporting the trend toward faster, more precise, and more sustainable building construction. The prefabricated ceramic wall panels are produced by means of a computer-controlled and fully automatic process at a plant in Poperinge in West Flanders. In sync with these developments, Wienerberger is consistently advancing the drive toward digitalization with digital BIM solutions for its design and production processes.

With Struxura, Wienerberger plans to further strengthen its position in the current sales markets. At the same time, additional opportunities for market growth are expected to arise in the context of public calls for tender for medium-sized buildings and inner-city projects, where speed and quality of execution are particular of importance.

Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, says, "Struxura is a well-established company with a strong market presence and has recently opened a second production site. The company is a valuable addition to the portfolio of the Wienerberger Group and our digital range of services and solutions. We are thus consistently consolidating our position as a full-range provider in the new build and renovation segments."

About Struxura

Struxura produces a new generation of prefabricated ceramic wall panels and provides all-in solutions in new build and renovation, focusing on faster, more precise and more sustainable construction work. Since 2012, the company has produced prefabricated ceramic wall panels at two construction sites, employing a total workforce of 25 employees and supplying its products to the Belgian and Dutch residential construction markets. Its subsidiary Struxys is a construction-site installer of prefab elements, offering its services exclusively to Belgian customers primarily in the project market.

The parties to the transaction agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

