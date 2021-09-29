EANS-Adhoc: KA Finanz AG / Shortening of the wind-down horizon for KF's portfolio to the end of 2023 resolved

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

29.09.2021

Vienna - KA Finanz AG (KF) has been operating as a wind-down company pursuant to § 162 of the Austrian Act on Recovery and Resolution of Banks (BaSAG) since September 2017. Based on progress of the wind-up to date, the Supervisory Board of KF has decided to reduce the wind-down horizon for KF's portfolio to the end of 2023 with immediate effect. KF will continue without changeto aim at making best use of market opportunities and pursue the potential for any reversal of impairments arising in the course of the wind-down.

ISINs: AT0000329859; AT0000441209; XS0140045302; XS0144772927; XS0185015541; XS0236776877; XS0257275098; XS0279423775; XS0973424152; XS1013581274; XS1033673440; XS1270771006; XS1288050799; XS1288050872; XS1325164132; XS1331664679; XS1460837732

Stock exchange: Vienna, Luxembourg

