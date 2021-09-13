SYNOVA Announces Grand Opening of its New US Headquarters (PHOTO)

TOTOWA, NJ, USA (ots) - SYNOVA S.A., the world leader in Laser MicroJet®cutting, announces the official opening of its new 6,100 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Totowa, New Jersey. The new US technology center will support operations throughout North and South America with the latest Synova CNC machines incorporating its advanced water jet laser cutting technology.

“Coming on the heels of record-setting sales in 2021, our new facility will play a pivotal role in 2022 and beyond, providing greater flexibility in demonstrating micro-machining technology to customers involved in the semiconductor industry, high-accuracy medical machining, diamond toolmaking, diamond manufacturing and aeroengine parts manufacturing,” says Jacques Coderre, US Business Manager.

"Our new micro-machining center (MMC) is not only a place to showcase our equipment, it’s also a research and development center where our customers can collaborate with Synova engineers to demonstrate laser cutting technology," says Dr. Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO. "The new facility will feature both 5-axis and 3-axis systems that will be used for machine demos, application development work, customer training and contract machining.

The new Synova USA technical center is conveniently located in Northern New Jersey, just 20 miles away from downtown New York City and 30 minutes away from Newark Liberty International airport.

About Synova

Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser technology (Laser MicroJet®) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more information, visit our website at www.synova.ch .

