EANS-News: STRABAG continues to upgrade Hungarian expressway 67 for € 77 million

Vienna/Budapest - STRABAG, the European-based construction group, has acquired another infrastructure contract in Hungary. The existing section of the Látrány bypass on the 67 expressway will be widened to two lanes in each direction and upgraded to a maximum speed of 110 km/h. As a result, the 67 expressway will have four lanes along its entire section from Kaposvár to its junction with the M7 motorway. The contract has a value of approximately EUR 77 million.

"This project helps to close an important gap along the corridor from Lake Balaton to southern Hungary," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE. "But the 67 expressway is also a very special project for us, as we had the pleasure of building a 'musical' section of the same road a few years ago."

The project comprises the construction of eight bridges, two wildlife corridors and a turbo-roundabout at the junction with the M7. The services include the earthworks, the construction of the new road construction and the renovation of the existing pavement. Work is scheduled to start in Q3 2021 and should last around 30 months.

Follow-up contract after construction of "musical" expressway

STRABAG completed the first phase of the expressway upgrade between Kaposfüred and Látrány in December 2019. The project was particularly interesting because of an unusual feature: Cars driving at the prescribed speed over a certain section of the road reproduce the melody to the song "67-es út" ("Route 67") by Hungarian rock band Republic. This is ensured by the plastic lane markings on the pavement. Thanks to the right spacing and depth, a melody is produced by car wheels rolling over the markings.

