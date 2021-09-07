Alle
Adecco Group launches accelerated bookbuild to raise up to EUR 230 million

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - This announcement is not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

AD HOC Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Adecco Group AG (the "Company" or "Adecco Group") today launches the placement of up to 7,500,000 newly issued shares, each with a par value of CHF 0.10 (the "New Shares"), sourced from existing authorised capital excluding existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights, via an accelerated bookbuilding.

FULL PRESS RELEASE (PDF)

The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | PRN0030

