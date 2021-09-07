EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / CEO Stefan Doboczky will not extend contract

Contract ends by mutual agreement, effective end of third quarter 2021. Supervisory Board Chairman Edelmann thanks CEO for exceptional achievements.

07.09.2021

Lenzing - The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, the world's leading producer of wood-based cellulosic fibers, has come to a mutual agreement with its longstanding Chief Executive Officer Stefan Doboczky to end his contract. Doboczky has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be available for another extension of his contract. With great regret the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG accepts his resignation and the parties mutually agreed to end the contract effective September 30, 2021.

Lenzing AG remains on track with its guidance for the full year 2021 as announced with the half-year results. Cord Prinzhorn has been appointed interim CEO. Prinzhorn is Member of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG and will be available until a successor is found. The Supervisory Board will immediately start the search process.

