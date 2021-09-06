Alle
EANS-General Meeting: Telekom Austria AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

06.09.2021

Resolution and voting result of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which took place on 06 September 2021, at 02:00 p.m. at the company seat of Telekom Austria AG, Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna.

The share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,449,274,500 and is divided into 664,500,000 bearer shares without par value.

Agenda Item 1:

Election of a member of the supervisory board.

The following resolution was passed:

"Ms. Christine Catasta, born on 27 January 1958, is elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft with effect from the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021, and until the end of the shareholders' meeting which resolves on the discharge for the financial year 2021."

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 561,000,780
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 84.42 % Pro 538,006,985
Contra: 22,993,795
Abstentions: 2,312,544

For further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting please visit our website under https://www.a1.group/en/ir/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2161/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:
Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
t +43 50 664 39420
m +43 664 66 39420
f +43 50 664 9 39420
susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

