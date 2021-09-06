EANS-General Meeting: Telekom Austria AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

06.09.2021

Resolution and voting result of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which took place on 06 September 2021, at 02:00 p.m. at the company seat of Telekom Austria AG, Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna.

The share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,449,274,500 and is divided into 664,500,000 bearer shares without par value.

Agenda Item 1:

Election of a member of the supervisory board.

The following resolution was passed:

"Ms. Christine Catasta, born on 27 January 1958, is elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft with effect from the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021, and until the end of the shareholders' meeting which resolves on the discharge for the financial year 2021."

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 561,000,780

Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 84.42 % Pro 538,006,985

Contra: 22,993,795

Abstentions: 2,312,544

For further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting please visit our website under https://www.a1.group/en/ir/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021.

