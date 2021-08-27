EANS-Tip Announcement: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolford AG - Half-year financial report 2021

The company Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 27.08.2021

Publication Location:

http://go.ots.at/ZOrIRGGk

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410

mail: investor @ wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes: ATX GP

stockmarkets: Frankfurt, New York, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Wolford AG

Wolfordstraße 1

6900 Bregenz

Telefon: +43 (0) 5574 6900

Email: investor @ wolford.com

http://company.wolford.com