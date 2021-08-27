Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolford AG - Half-year financial report 2021

The company Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 27.08.2021
Publication Location:
http://go.ots.at/ZOrIRGGk

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstrasse 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258
FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410
mail: investor@wolford.com
WWW: http://company.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
indexes: ATX GP
stockmarkets: Frankfurt, New York, Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom



