EANS-Voting Rights: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Issuer: SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: NEW PRIMONIAL HOLDING SAS
City: Paris
Country: France
4. Name of shareholder(s): LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER SA
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.8.2021
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | | | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| 4,02 % | 0,00 % | 4,02 % | 16 000 000 | | was crossed / | | | | | | reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | 3,98 % | | | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | | |_______________________________|________________________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |AT0000946652 | | 642 647| | 4,02 %| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | SUBTOTAL A | 642 647 | 4,02 % | |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|
______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | | | | be | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting | | instrument | | | instrument is | rights | | | | | exercised | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| | | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|
_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |_____________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Physical / | | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| | | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | | other | | | No. | Name |controlled by| Shares held | instruments |Total of both| | | | No. |directly (%) |held directly| (%) | | | | | | (%) | | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |NEW | | | | | | 1 |PRIMONIAL | | 0,00 %| | 0,00 %| | |HOLDING SAS| | | | | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |LA | | | | | | |FINANCIERE | | | | | | 2 |DE | 1 | 4,02 %| | 4,02 %| | |L'ECHIQUIER| | | | | | |SA | | | | | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
