EANS-Tip Announcement: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 19.08.2021

Publication Location: https://www.sbo.at/cms.php?pageName=64

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Hauptstrasse 2

A-2630 Ternitz

phone: 02630/315110

FAX: 02630/315101

mail: sboe @ sbo.co.at

WWW: http://www.sbo.at

ISIN: AT0000946652

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2917/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Andreas Böcskör, Group Communications

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Tel: +43 2630 315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101

E-Mail: a.boecskoer @ sbo.co.at

Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik

Metrum Communications GmbH

Tel: +43 1 504 69 87 DW 351

E-Mail: i.fueredi @ metrum.at