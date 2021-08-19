Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 19.08.2021
Publication Location: https://www.sbo.at/cms.php?pageName=64

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2917/aom

Andreas Böcskör, Group Communications
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Tel: +43 2630 315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik
Metrum Communications GmbH
Tel: +43 1 504 69 87 DW 351
E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0002

