EANS-Voting Rights: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

1. Issuer: SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: NEW PRIMONIAL HOLDING SAS

City: Paris

Country: France

4. Name of shareholder(s): LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER SA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.8.2021

______________________________________________________________________________ |6. Total positions | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | % of voting | | | | | | rights | | | | | % of voting | through | | | | |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both|Total number of | | | to |instruments |in % (7.A + |voting rights of| | | shares (7.A) |(7.B.1 + |7.B) | issuer | | | |7.B.2) | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the | | | | | |date on w hich | | | | | |threshold w as |3,98 % |0,00 % |3,98 % |16 000 000 | |crossed / | | | | | |reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification |4,00 % | |4,00 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights | | |_____________________________|___________________________________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct | Indirect | |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG | (Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) |2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |AT0000946652| |637 407 | |3,98 % | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |SUBTOTAL A | 637 407 | 3,98 % | |____________|_____________________________|___________________________________|

_________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG 2018 | |_________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | |rights that may | | | | | | be acquired if | | |Type of |Expiration Date| Exercise Period | the |% of voting| |instrument| | | instrument is |rights | | | | | exercised | | |__________|_______________|_________________|________________|___________| |__________|_______________|_________________|________________|___________| | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |__________________________|_________________|________________|___________|

________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 | |BörseG 2018 | |________________________________________________________________________| | |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting| |Type of |Date |Period |Settlement |voting rights|rights | |instrument|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |______________________________|_______________|_____________|___________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legalentity:

____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | |Directly | |other |Total of both| | | |controlled|Shares held |instruments |(%) | | No. | Name |by No. |directly (%) |held directly| | | | | | |(%) | | |__________|____________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |NEW | | | | | | |PRIMONIAL | | | | | | 1 |HOLDING SAS | | | | | |__________|____________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |LA | | | | | | |FINANCIERE | | | | | | |DE | | | | | | 2 |L'ECHIQU IER| 1 | 3,98 %| | 3,98 %| | |SA | | | | | |__________|____________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |__________|____________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

