Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Total Voting Rights: STRABAG SE / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRABAG SE hereby announces that at the end of the month July 2021 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 102,600,000 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 102,600,000. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 16.07.2021.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
A-1220 Wien
phone: +43 1 22422 -0
FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177
mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
WWW: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9
indexes: ATX, WBI, SATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

EANS-Gesamtstimmrechte: S...

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: