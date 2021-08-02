EANS-Total Voting Rights: STRABAG SE / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
STRABAG SE hereby announces that at the end of the month July 2021 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 102,600,000 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 102,600,000. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 16.07.2021.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
A-1220 Wien
phone: +43 1 22422 -0
FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177
mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
WWW: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9
indexes: ATX, WBI, SATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom