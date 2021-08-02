EANS-Total Voting Rights: STRABAG SE / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

STRABAG SE hereby announces that at the end of the month July 2021 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 102,600,000 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 102,600,000. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 16.07.2021.

issuer: STRABAG SE

Donau-City-Straße 9

A-1220 Wien

