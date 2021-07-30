Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.07.2021
Publication Location: http://rzbfinancejerseyH12021.rbinternational.com

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
IFC 5
JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST – Channel Islands phone:
FAX:
mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7361/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

communications@rbinternational.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0005

