EANS-Tip Announcement: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 30.07.2021

Publication Location: http://rzbfinancejerseyH12021.rbinternational.com

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited

IFC 5

JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST – Channel Islands phone:

FAX:

mail: RZBFinanceIII @ sannegroup.com

WWW:

ISIN: XS0193631040

indexes:

stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7361/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

communications @ rbinternational.com