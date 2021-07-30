EANS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66%

Wien - RBI: H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66%

Net interest income up 5% quarter-on-quarter

Net fee and commission income grew significantly 15% quarter-on-quarter to EUR 499 million

H1 2021 general administrative expenses down 2% year-on-year

H1 2021 provisioning ratio at 0.23% due to releases and low inflows of stage 3 loans

H1 2021 consolidated profit improved 66% year-on-year to EUR 612 million, supported by lower risk costs

Loans to customers up 4% year-to-date

CET1 ratio at 13.3% (fully loaded, incl. result)

Income Statement in 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 Q2/2021 Q1/2021 EUR million Net interest 1,571 1,706 804 767 income Net fee and commission 932 840 499 434 income Net trading income and fair 32 62 27 5 value result General administrative (1,427) (1,451) (735) (692) expenses Operating 1,214 1,269 647 567 result Other result (74) (172) (37) (38) Governmental measures and (161) (220) (31) (130) compulsory contributions Impairment losses on (110) (312) (31) (79) financial assets Profit before 870 566 549 321 tax Profit after 674 420 430 243 tax Consolidated 612 368 396 216 profit

Balance Sheet in EUR 30/06/2021 31/12/2020 million Loans to customers 94,052 90,671 Deposits from customers 108,808 102,112 Total assets 181,700 165,959 Total risk-weighted 84,899 78,864 assets (RWA)

Key ratios 30/06/2021 31/12/2020 NPE ratio 1.7% 1.9% NPE coverage ratio 60.3% 61.5% CET1 ratio (fully loaded, 13.3% 13.6% incl. result) Total capital ratio (fully loaded, incl. 18.1% 18.4% result)

Key ratios 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 Q2/2021 Q1/2021 Net interest margin (average 1.93% 2.31% 1.92% 1.94% interest- bearing assets) Cost/income 54.0% 53.3% 53.2% 55.0% ratio Provisioning ratio (average 0.23% 0.67% 0.11% 0.35% loans to customers) Consolidated return on 9.6% 5.9% 12.7% 6.5% equity Earnings per 1.72 1.03 1.13 0.59 share in EUR

Outlook

New lending accelerated in the second quarter and we now expect mid- to high single digit percentage loan growth for 2021 (excluding Equa bank).

Barring renewed lockdowns, the provisioning ratio for 2021 is expected to be around 50 basis points.

We remain committed to a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent - possibly as soon as 2022 depending on the speed of the recovery.

We expect the consolidated return on equity to improve in 2021, and we target 11 per cent in the medium term.

We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent for the medium term. Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of consolidated profit.

