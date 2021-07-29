EANS-Tip Announcement: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company AMAG Austria Metall AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 29.07.2021

Publication Location:

http://go.ots.at/wbGYvgkT

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausener Straße 61

A-5282 Ranshofen

phone: +43 7722 801 0

FAX: +43 7722 809 498

mail: investorrelations @ amag.at

WWW: www.amag-al4u.com

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

indexes: ATX GP, WBI, VÖNIX, ATX BI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12432/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor contact:

Christoph M. Gabriel

Head of Investor Relations

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausener Strasse 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821

Email: investorrelations @ amag.at