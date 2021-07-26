EANS-Adhoc: XB Systems confirms 17th September as delisting date from Vienna MTF

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

26.07.2021

Frankfurt am Main - XB Systems AG, ticker: XBS, and the Vienna Stock Exchange have confirmed the delisting date of the company from the Vienna MTF Direct Market Plus segment.

In light of XB Systems AG's recent deal with Investment Bank Boustead Securities and its intension to list the company on NASDAQ at the earliest possibility. XB Systems AG will be delisted from the Vienna MTF on Friday 17th September 2021.

end of disclosed inside information ================================================================================ XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software development. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art eSports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for its customers and users alike.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: XB SYSTEMS AG

Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42

D-60322 Frankfurt am Main

phone: +49 251 981156 7552

FAX:

mail: info @ xb.systems

WWW: https://xb.systems/

ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/34419/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Russ Stevens

press@xb.systems