EANS-Adhoc: Wienerberger evaluates sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding

21.07.2021

Vienna - Today, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company") has decided to evaluate the sale of up to 2,500,000 treasury shares (ISIN AT0000831706), i.e. up to 2.2% of the Company's share capital, to institutional investors by means of an accelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding) and by excluding acquisition (subscription) rights of existing shareholders.

In accordance with statutory requirements, the Company intends to publish a report on the exclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights in connection with a possible sale of treasury shares on its official website registered in the Companies Register on or about 23 July 2021.

The exact timing and conditions of a potential transaction depend in particular on the capital markets environment, interest of potential investors and approval by the Company's supervisory board, which can be obtained after expiry of 2 weeks from publication of the aforementioned report at the earliest.

Sales proceeds resulting from a potential transaction could be used, amongst others, to take advantage of growth opportunities in water and energy management within Wienerberger Piping Solutions and for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer

This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any shares referred to herein in any jurisdiction, including in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This document has been prepared solely for the purpose of complying with mandatory laws. The information set forth herein must not be distributed in any jurisdiction where such distribution is unlawful and any recipients are requested to inform themselves about and to observe such restrictions.

A potential sale of the shares referred to herein by Wienerberger AG, if any, will only be made in accordance with all applicable corporate and securities laws, including lapse of the statutory period for excluding purchase rights of existing shareholders and required corporate approvals having been obtained.

In case of launching a potential transaction, any shares referred to herein will exclusively be offered or sold in reliance on any applicable exemptions from prospectus or registration requirements in any jurisdiction, including in the European Union and the United States of America.

