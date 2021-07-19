EANS-Voting Rights: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Issuer: SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: NEW PRIMONIAL HOLDING SAS City: Paris
Country: FRANCE
4. Name of shareholder(s): LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER SA
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.7.2021
______________________________________________________________________________ |6. Total positions | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | % of voting | | | | | | rights | | | | | | through | | | | | % of voting |financial/other| |Total number of | | |rights attached|instruments |Total of both|voting rights of| | | to |(7.B.1 + |in % (7.A + | issuer | | | shares (7.A) |7.B.2) |7.B) | | | | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the | | | | | |date on w hich | | | | | |threshold w as |4.00 % | 0.00 % |4.00 % |16 000 000 | |crossed / | | | | | |reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights | | |_____________________________|___________________________________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct | Indirect | |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG | (Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) |2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |AT0000946652| |640 289 | |4.00 % | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |SUBTOTAL A | 640 289 | 4.00 % | |____________|_____________________________|___________________________________|
_________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG 2018 | |_________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | |rights that may | | | | | | be acquired if | | |Type of |Expiration Date| Exercise Period | the |% of voting| |instrument| | | instrument is |rights | | | | | exercised | | |__________|_______________|_________________|________________|___________| |__________|_______________|_________________|________________|___________| | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |__________________________|_________________|________________|___________|
________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 | |BörseG 2018 | |________________________________________________________________________| | |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting| |Type of |Date |Period |Settlement |voting rights|rights | |instrument|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |______________________________|_______________|_____________|___________|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legalentity:
____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | |Directly | |other | | | | |controlled|Shares held |instruments |Total of both| | No. | Name |by No. |directly (%) |held directly|(%) | | | | | |(%) | | |__________|____________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |NEW | | | | | | |PRIMONIAL | | | | | | 1 |HOLDING SAS | | 0.00 %| | 0.00 %| |__________|____________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |LA | | | | | | |FINANCIERE | | | | | | |DE | | | | | | 2 |L'ECHIQU IER| 1 | 4.00 %| | 4.00 %| | |SA | | | | | |__________|____________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |__________|____________|__________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2917/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Andreas Böcskör, Corporate Communications
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Tel: +43 2630 315 DW 252
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at
Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik
Metrum Communications GmbH
Tel: +43 1 504 69 87 DW 351
E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.at