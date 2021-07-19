EANS-Voting Rights: STRABAG SE / Publication of a notification of the acquisition or disposal of treasury stock according to art. 135 para. 3 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

With effect from 16 July 2021, STRABAG SE (the "Company") has redeemed a total of 7,400,000 of its own shares by way of a capital reduction in accordance with Article 9 Para 1 of the Societas Europaea Regulation (SE-VO) in conjunction with Section 192 Para 3 Line 2 and Para 4 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The company therefore no longer holds these shares. As a result, the shareholdings fall below the reporting threshold of 5 % as defined by Section 135 Para 3 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act.

