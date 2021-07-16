EANS-Adhoc: XB SYSTEMS AG SIGNS US INVESTMENT BANKING DEAL TO LIST ON NASDAQ IN 2022

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information/Contracts

16.07.2021

Frankfurt am Main - XB Systems AG, ticker: XBS, announces today the signing of an investment deal with the US based BOUSTEAD banking group in order to raise additional working capital and list on NASDAQ by Q1 2022.

XB Systems has decided to opt for a listing on the American NASDAQ market, which has proven itself as a highly dynamic market particularly for companies in the eSports and online gaming sector. With BOUSTEAD Securities as a strong partner, XBS is confident that it will achieve a multiple of its current market capitalization and strong liquidity in its shares on NASDAQ.

BOUSTEAD has successfully completed previous IPO's on NASDAQ in the eSports and iGaming sector and has a strong investor base and a proven track record that XBS requires in order to obtain its justified market recognition and valuation. The transaction will involve a delisting on the Vienna MTF and restructuring in the USA prior to a NASDAQ IPO. The anticipated merger with Ultraplay/Galaxy Group announced in April 2021 will therefore be completed as part of the new structure in the US to maximize valuation for all shareholders going forward.

end of disclosed inside information ================================================================================ About XB Systems AG: XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software development. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art eSports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for its customers and users alike.

About Boustead Securities: Boustead Securities is an investment banking firm that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions. Its core value proposition is its ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: XB SYSTEMS AG

Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42

D-60322 Frankfurt am Main

phone: +49 251 981156 7552

FAX:

mail: info @ xb.systems

WWW: https://xb.systems/

ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/34419/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press contact:

Russ Stevens

Email: press @ xb.systems