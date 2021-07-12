EANS-News: Kapsch Group to restructure
Family business prepares for generational change
Vienna - The global technology company Kapsch Group is set to restructure:
Kapsch Group is being repositioned for the next generation of the entrepreneurial family.
Kapsch Group can look back on a history of almost 130 years. Since its founding, Kapsch has always been a family-run company - currently in its fourth generation. Its success is based primarily on the personal commitment of the entrepreneurial family, the resulting corporate culture and the fact that the Group has continuously developed and reinvented itself over all these years.
With an eye on the next generation of the Kapsch family and to ensure a smooth transition to the next generation in the future, it is planned to restructure the Group.
Kapsch Group will now focus on the companies Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft and Kapsch TrafficCom. Kapsch Group will be assigned to the sphere of influence of Elisabeth Kapsch and Georg Kapsch and will remain under the leadership of Georg Kapsch as CEO as before. The direct shareholdings of KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH in Kapsch TrafficCom AG and the management thereof by Georg Kapsch will not change as a result.
Kapsch BusinessCom will leave Kapsch Group together with Kari Kapsch. Kari Kapsch will remain chairman of the supervisory board of Kapsch BusinessCom and the management board will also remain unchanged with Franz Semmernegg and Jochen Borenich. It is planned that Invest Unternehmensbeteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft will join Kapsch BusinessCom as a new partner to support the further expansion of Kapsch BusinessCom.
The reorganization of Kapsch Group has recently been initiated. As things progress, regulatory approvals will still be required and completion is expected in a few months. The restructuring process will have no impact on the employees and customers of Kapsch TrafficCom, Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft and Kapsch BusinessCom.
