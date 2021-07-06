EANS-Adhoc: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / EUR 200,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Subordinated Floating Rate Capital Notes

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR RZB Finance (Jersey) III Limited

EUR 200,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Subordinated Floating Rate Capital Notes

having the benefit of a support agreement entered into with Raiffeisen Bank International AG ("RBI")

The Company has decided to exercise its option in accordance with Condition 5(a) of the Securities, and RBI has approved the exercise of the option, to redeem all currently outstanding 90,475 Securities in the aggregate principal amount of EUR 90,475,000 in cash at the Liquidation Preference of EUR 1,000 per Security plus any accrued and unpaid interest (if any) thereon on 15 December 2021 as the next Interest Payment Date, subject to the prior notice of RBI that approval from the European Central Bank as relevant regulator has been received and fulfilment of all other necessary conditions for exercising the call pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Securities.

This notice is not intended to constitute the formal notice of such redemption which, following the Company's formal resolution to exercise the call right upon all requirements being fulfilled, will be given separately in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Securities, and will contain the applicable redemption date and details.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this notice have the meaning ascribed thereto in the Offering Circular issued in respect of the Securities by the Company dated 11 June 2004.

